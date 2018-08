Group wants Christopher Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park

Tower Grove Park announced that it’s forming a commission to study the presence of a Christopher Columbus statue within its property. The commission will issue recommen-dations to the park’s board of commissioners.

Bill Reininger, executive director of Tower Grove Park, said: “As the lens of history changes and things of historic nature are looked at differently than what they are today, some difficult conversation needs to be had.”

His statement follows recent discussion about removing the statue following the removal of a Confederate monument in nearby Forest Park.

Chris Singer is one of the organizers, who created a Facebook event page calling for the removal of the statue. The event, scheduled for October, has over 1,000 people interested in attending.

“The fact that people want to remove the Confederate statue because they are tied to this history has major implications. The same thing is true with this Columbus statue. It glorifies a moment in our history that’s not worth glorifying,” said Singer.

The park issued a statement saying that it continues to be a “welcoming place in the region for people of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and faiths.”

The park added that it “welcomes this opportunity to facilitate constructive dialogue among our neighbors, visitors, and other stakeholders and impacted groups.”