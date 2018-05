Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem; Paraguay will follow

Just two days after the U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem, Guatemala followed suit, inaugurating its new site in the contested city.

The opening of the U.S. embassy on Monday prompted protests from Palestinians, and dozens of them were shot dead by Israeli troops on the Gaza border.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the embassy’s opening on Wednesday in an office complex in west Jerusalem.

“It’s not a coincidence that Guatemala is opening its embassy in Jerusalem right among the first. You were always among the first. You were the second country to recognize Israel,” Netanyahu said at the ceremony, referring to Israel’s foundation in 1948.

Morales said his country, Israel and the United States “share friendship, courage and loyalty.”

Paraguayan officials have announced that their country will open its embassy in Jerusalem by the end of May. Honduras legislature has also backed the move in a vote last month.

It’s not a coincidence that these Latin American countries are rushing to follow the United States’ example and open embassies in Jerusalem. They are trying to get Trump’s attention and secure the help from the United States.

“The embassy move is really about trying to curry favor with the U.S.,” said Eric Olson, the deputy director of the Wilson Center’s Latin American Program, referring to all three countries. “It’s an opportunity for them to make their cases on foreign assistance and other issues.”

Other experts have a different take on the topic as well. Michael Allison, a political scientist specializing in Central America at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, said: “I think it’s driven much more by domestic factors in Guatemala, the right-wing evangelical support for both Morales and their support for the state of Israel.”

“Morales and many in the Guatemalan political and economic elite were in favor of moving their embassy,” Allison added. “They would not have done it without the U.S. doing it first, but it is not as if they were doing something that went against what they wanted to do.”

Either way, the move has been seen as a win by Guatemala, the American foreign policy and by Israel, despite much of the world condemning the political situation and the violence that it has provoked.

Guatemala was one of only a few nations that backed Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move their embassy. Guatemala also supported the United States on the vote at the United Nations, when most members, including key U.S. allies, condemned the United States new posture on Jerusalem.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the key issues in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Both Israelis and Palestinians consider the city their capital. U.S. officials have tried to spin the embassy move as good for peace in the Middle East, arguing that by taking Jerusalem off the table, the negotiations will flow better. However, the opposite is true, as Palestinians feel betrayed by the decision and the United States has now lost its leadership on the topic.