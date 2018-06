Guatemala volcano: evacuations after new eruption

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted at about noon local time on Sunday. At least 72 people have died, most of who lived in villages on the slopes of the 3,763 meters-high volcano and were killed by pyroclastic flow, a searing cloud of debris.

On Tuesday, emergency services mobilized to evacuate areas around the Fuego volcano after a new eruption sent lava spewing down its south side.

According to authorities, more than 1.7 million have been affected by the eruption, and more than 3,000 have been evacuated and many of them are living in shelters.

Volcanologists had said earlier on Tuesday that the initial eruption, which sent ash up to 10 km into the sky, was over for the near future.

The head of Guatemala’s National Institute of Seismology, Eddy Sanchez, had said that there would be “no imminent eruption over the next few days.”

Those affected by the eruption on Sunday are still struggling to find their loved ones, as the death toll continues to rise.

One case reported by CNN is that of Eva Ascón, who has been looking for her parents, brothers, sisters and six nieces and nephews, who have been missing since the volcano erupted near their homes, and it is unlikely that they have survived.

“Give us time to identify the bodies in the morgue; don’t take them away as unidentified,” she said on Tuesday, speaking to reporters. “Even if there are only small bones of my people, I want them… I don’t have even one member of my family,” she added.

Authorities said that no evacuation alert was issued before the volcano erupted on Sunday, but that locals had received training in emergency procedures. However, they were unable to implement such procedures because the initial volcanic activity happened too fast.

The eruption on Sunday generated pyroclastic flows, which are fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter, which descended down the slopes of Fuego, encircling communities such as El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes.

Dr. Janine Krippner, a volcanologist, explained the volcanic activity to the BBC.

“Fuego is a very active volcano. It has deposited quite a bit of loose volcanic material and it is also in a rain-heavy area, so when heavy rains hit the volcano that is going to be washing the deposits away into these mudflows which carry a lot of debris and rock.

As thousands of residents continue to be evacuated from the area and placed in temporary housing, nonprofit organizations have set up ways in which people from all over the world can help the victims of Fuego’s eruption.

According to PBS, GoFundMe has put together a list of verified campaign that are directing aid to those directly impacted by the volcano, as well as relief efforts.

The Guatemalan arm of the Red Cross is accepting monetary donations via text. Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. The Miguel Vargas Association, the Rotary Club of Guatemala, the God’s Child Project and the Catholic Relief Services are all accepting donations.

Uber has announced that their drivers will drive anyone in Guatemala to collect donations of goods for those impacted by the volcano.