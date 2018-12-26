Guatemalan boy dies after being detained by U.S. border agents

An eight-year-old Guatemalan migrant boy died shortly after midnight on Tuesday after being detained by U.S. border agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

He is the second migrant child to die this month in U.S. detention.

The boy and his father were in CBP custody on December 24 when a Border Patrol agent noticed the child showing signs of illness, CBP said. They were taken to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where the boy was diagnosed with a common cold and fever, and released by hospital staff.

However, later that evening, Reuters reports, the boy began vomiting and was taken back to the hospital. He died shortly after midnight, and the cause of death is still unknown.

The father and son were not identified by CBP, which said it will release more details “as available and appropriate.” Guatemalan officials were notified of the death.