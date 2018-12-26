Guatemalan boy dies after being detained by U.S. border agents

An eight-year-old Guatemalan migrant boy died shortly after midnight on Tuesday after being detained by U.S. border agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.
He is the second migrant child to die this month in U.S. detention.
The boy and his father were in CBP custody on December 24 when a Border Patrol agent noticed the child showing signs of illness, CBP said. They were taken to the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where the boy was diagnosed with a common cold and fever, and released by hospital staff.
However, later that evening, Reuters reports, the boy began vomiting and was taken back to the hospital. He died shortly after midnight, and the cause of death is still unknown.
The father and son were not identified by CBP, which said it will release more details “as available and appropriate.” Guatemalan officials were notified of the death.
Niño guatemalteco muere tras ser detenido por agentes fronterizos de Estados Unidos
Un niño migrante guatemalteco de ocho años murió poco después de la medianoche del martes luego de ser detenido por agentes fronterizos de los Estados Unidos, dijo en un comunicado el Servicio de Aduanas y Protección de la Frontera (CBP) de los Estados Unidos.
Es el segundo niño migrante que muere este mes en detención en los Estados Unidos.
El niño y su padre estaban bajo la custodia de CBP el 24 de diciembre cuando un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza notó que el niño mostraba signos de enfermedad, dijo CBP. Fueron trasladados al Centro Médico Regional Gerald Champion en Alamogordo, Nuevo México, donde el niño fue diagnosticado con un resfriado común y fiebre, y fue dado de alta por el personal del hospital.
Sin embargo, más tarde esa noche, según informa Reuters, el niño comenzó a vomitar y fue llevado de regreso al hospital. Murió poco después de la medianoche y aún se desconoce la causa de la muerte.
El padre y el hijo no fueron identificados por CBP, que dijo que dará a conocer más detalles “según estén disponibles y sean apropiados”. Se notificó a los funcionarios guatemaltecos de la muerte.