Guitar exhibit comes to the St. Louis Science Center

A new exhibit is coming to st. Louis. “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World” is opening at the Science Center January 19th.

The exhibition, coming from the National GUITAR Museum, explores the instrument’s evolution and history, the science of creating sound with wood and steel and the impact the guitar has had on culture.

Fox 2 reports that the nearly 100 artifacts trace the guitar’s evolution and the way cultures and musician have drastically changed the shape and sound of the instrument over time.

The exhibit will remain at the Science Center until April 14th.

Ticket prices are:

Adults (ages 13-59): $10.95

Seniors (ages 60+): $7.95

Children (ages 5-12): $7.95

Children 4 and Under: Free

Members: $5.00

Visit their website at www.slsc.org for more information.