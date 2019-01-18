Guitar exhibit comes to the St. Louis Science Center

A new exhibit is coming to st. Louis. “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World” is opening at the Science Center January 19th.
The exhibition, coming from the National GUITAR Museum, explores the instrument’s evolution and history, the science of creating sound with wood and steel and the impact the guitar has had on culture.
Fox 2 reports that the nearly 100 artifacts trace the guitar’s evolution and the way cultures and musician have drastically changed the shape and sound of the instrument over time.
The exhibit will remain at the Science Center until April 14th.
Ticket prices are:
Adults (ages 13-59): $10.95
Seniors (ages 60+): $7.95
Children (ages 5-12): $7.95
Children 4 and Under: Free
Members: $5.00
Visit their website at www.slsc.org for more information.
Exhibición de guitarra llega a Centro de Ciencias de St. Louis
Una nueva exposición está llegando a st. Louis “Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World” se estrena en el Centro de Ciencias el 19 de enero.
La exposición, que proviene del Museo Nacional GUITAR, explora la evolución y la historia del instrumento, la ciencia de la creación de sonido con madera y acero y el impacto que la guitarra ha tenido en la cultura.
Fox 2 informa que los casi 100 artefactos trazan la evolución de la guitarra y la forma en que las culturas y los músicos han cambiado drásticamente la forma y el sonido del instrumento a lo largo del tiempo.
La exposición permanecerá en el Centro de Ciencias hasta el 14 de abril.
Los precios de las entradas son:
Adultos (edades 13-59): $ 10.95
Mayores (mayores de 60 años): $ 7.95
Niños (edades 5-12): $ 7.95
Niños de 4 años y menores: Gratis.
Miembros: $ 5.00
Visite su sitio web en www.slsc.org para más información.