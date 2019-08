Gun found in St. Louis airport restroom

An investigation is undergoing after an airport employee at St. Louis Lambert International Airport found a gun on Sunday inside a bathroom on the non-secure side of Terminal 2.

Airport spokeswoman Jessica Black told news media outlets that the employee notified Airport Police, who initiated an investigation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Black did not specify what type of gun it was, where it was found inside the bathroom or what police will do to investigate where it came from, saying all of that information is part of the “ongoing investigation.”

“The safety and security of all passengers and travelers at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is, and always will be, a top priority. We applaud both the employee and his quick actions, which lead to the recovery of the weapon without any harm to the public,” according to a statement Black released.