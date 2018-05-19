Gunman opens fires at Santa Fe, Texas, injuring several and killing at least eight

A shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, killing at least eight people Friday morning.
Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom at about 7;40 a.m., with students running out of the building to take shelter in a nearby car wash.
Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, that his friends saw the gunman with a shotgun. The gunman, according to Turner, pulled the fire alarm to bring students out of their classrooms.
Dakota Shrader, another student, told CNN affiliate KPRC that she heard gunshots after hearing an alarm in the school.
“I was in the history hallway, and as soon as we heard the alarms, everybody just started leaving following the same procedure as… (a practice fire drill,” Shrader said. “And next thing you know, we just hear… three gunshots, loud explosions, and all the teachers are telling us to run.”
Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzales said at a press conference that the exact number of fatalities is yet unknown but it is between eight and 10. He also announced via Twitter that one person is in custody and another has been detained. He also reported that “an injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown.”
Patients from the school are being taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Galveston, hospital spokesman Raul Reyes said. He did not say how many or give details about the injuries.
On Facebook, the school district said “The situation is active but has been contained.”
“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules”, read part of the statement.
The motives behind the shooter’s actions, whether it was one or multiple shooters, and the relationship of the shooter with those killed still remain unknown.
The shooting comes after months of activism in the US over guns and gun violence, led by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people in February.
This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the United States.
Tirador abre fuego en bachillerato de Santa Fe, Texas, hiriendo a varios y matando al menos a ocho
Un tirador abrió fuego en el bachillerato Santa Fe, en Santa Fe, Texas, matando al menos a ocho personas el viernes por la mañana.
Los testigos describieron que el tirador comenzó a disparar dentro de un salón de clases alrededor de las 7:40 a.m., lo que provocó que estudiantes salieron corriendo del edificio para refugiarse en un lavado de autos cercano.
Tyler Turner, un estudiante, le dijo a KTRK-TV en Houston, que sus amigos vieron al pistolero con una escopeta. El pistolero, según Turner, accionó la alarma de incendios para sacar a los estudiantes de sus aulas.
Dakota Shrader, otra estudiante, le dijo a la afiliada de CNN, KPRC, que escuchó disparos después de escuchar una alarma en la escuela.
“Estaba en el pasillo de historia, y tan pronto como escuchamos las alarmas, todo el mundo comenzó a irse siguiendo el mismo procedimiento que … un ejercicio de simulacro de incendio”, dijo Shrader. “Y lo siguiente que supimos fue que escuchamos … tres disparos , fuertes explosiones, y todos los maestros nos empezaron a decir que corriéramos “.
El alguacil del condado de Harris, Ed Gonzales, dijo en una conferencia de prensa que aún se desconoce el número exacto de víctimas mortales, pero es entre ocho y diez. También anunció a través de Twitter que una persona está bajo custodia y otra ha sido detenida. También informó que “un oficial de policía herido está siendo tratado, se desconoce el alcance de sus lesiones”.
Los pacientes de la escuela están siendo trasladados a un hospital en la cercana ciudad de Galveston, dijo el vocero del hospital, Raúl Reyes. No dijo cuántos ni dio detalles sobre las lesiones.
En Facebook, el distrito escolar dijo que “la situación es activa pero ha sido contenida”.
“Esta mañana ocurrió un incidente en la escuela secundaria que involucró a un tirador activo. La situación está activa, pero ha sido contenida. Ha habido lesiones confirmadas. Los detalles serán publicados a medida que recibamos información actualizada. Las fuerzas de seguridad continuarán asegurando el edificio e iniciando todos los protocolos de gestión de emergencias para liberar y trasladar a los estudiantes a otra ubicación. Todos los otros campus están funcionando bajo sus horarios regulares”, leyó parte de la declaración.
Los motivos detrás de las acciones del tirador, ya sea uno o múltiples tiradores, y la relación del tirador con los asesinados aún se desconocen.
El tiroteo se produjo después de meses de activismo en Estados Unidos por armas de fuego y violencia con armas de fuego, liderado por sobrevivientes del tiroteo en la escuela en Parkland, Florida, que mató a 17 personas en febrero.
Este es el tercer tiroteo en una escuela en los últimos siete días, y el 22 desde el comienzo del año en los Estados Unidos.