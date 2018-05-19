Gunman opens fires at Santa Fe, Texas, injuring several and killing at least eight

A shooter opened fire at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas, killing at least eight people Friday morning.

Witnesses described the shooter firing inside a classroom at about 7;40 a.m., with students running out of the building to take shelter in a nearby car wash.

Tyler Turner, a student, told KTRK-TV in Houston, that his friends saw the gunman with a shotgun. The gunman, according to Turner, pulled the fire alarm to bring students out of their classrooms.

Dakota Shrader, another student, told CNN affiliate KPRC that she heard gunshots after hearing an alarm in the school.

“I was in the history hallway, and as soon as we heard the alarms, everybody just started leaving following the same procedure as… (a practice fire drill,” Shrader said. “And next thing you know, we just hear… three gunshots, loud explosions, and all the teachers are telling us to run.”

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzales said at a press conference that the exact number of fatalities is yet unknown but it is between eight and 10. He also announced via Twitter that one person is in custody and another has been detained. He also reported that “an injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown.”

Patients from the school are being taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Galveston, hospital spokesman Raul Reyes said. He did not say how many or give details about the injuries.

On Facebook, the school district said “The situation is active but has been contained.”

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules”, read part of the statement.

The motives behind the shooter’s actions, whether it was one or multiple shooters, and the relationship of the shooter with those killed still remain unknown.

The shooting comes after months of activism in the US over guns and gun violence, led by survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people in February.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the United States.