“Gus Gus Fun Bus” Owner, Mike Arnold, hit by a car in downtown St. Louis

The owner of a famous party bus in St. Louis is recovering after he was injured in a crash during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon.

Mike Arnold, owner of the Gus Gus Fun Bus was struck near Kiener Plaza, in downtown St. Louis when the suspects of an attempted robbery purposely ran him down when they escaped. A second person was also hit. FOX 2 reports that the incident happened less than a block away from the Taste of Downtown St. Louis.

Molly Jones, Arnold’s daughter, said her had was trying to help grab photos of the suspects when the crash happened. She reported her dad’s injuries as extensive.

“He had a broken elbow, an injured ankle, cuts and lacerations,” Jones said. “He had to get his head stapled, stitches on his hand. Some pretty severe injuries.”

Arnold is now in Intensive Care and on a ventilator after a respiratory failure caused him to code on Sunday morning.

“Now we’re kind of stuck in waiting game to see if he is going to make it or if he’s going to be the same person after this,” Jones told FOX 2.

Police have not released further details about the incident.