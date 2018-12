Hanover airport shut after car enters runway

The Hanover Airport in Germany is currently closed to flights after a car was driven through a gate near a runway, police said.

The incident took place at around 15:40 local time.

In a tweet, Hanover police said officials were able to stop the car, “overpower” a man and take him into custody.

Police later confirmed all flights in and out of the airport had been suspended while investigations continued.

The BBC reports that the incident comes just over a week after German police announced they were tightening airport security over terrorism fears.

However, police indicated there is no sign that today’s incident was terror-related. They are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of drugs. The car is said to have had Polish number plates.

German news agency DPA said part of terminal A was closed to travelers, but two other terminals were open.

Inbound planes are being diverted to nearby airports. It is still unclear how long flights will be suspended.