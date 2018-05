Harvey Weinstein charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women, his bail set at 10 million

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer accused of rape and sexual assault by different women, and whose story of sexual predation published in the New York Times in October put the #MeToo movement in the forefront of the conversation, surrendered Friday morning to authorities in New York.

Weinstein turned himself in and was arrested and processed on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, according to the New York Police Department.

The charges stem from incidents with two separate women, the NYPD said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The sex crimes Weinstein is being charged for occurred one in 2013 and one in 2014, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., said in a statement.

Weinstein’s bond was set at $10 million by a New York judge. Initial reports expected the figure to be around the $2 million. Weinstein may also pay $1 million in cash.

Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse Weinstein, said in a statement, “I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Braffman, said after court that his client plans to plead not guilty on the felony charges against him.

“Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty. We intent to move very quickly to dismiss these charges”, Braffman said.

More charges are expected to follow as a grand jury continues to hear testimony in the state’s case with at least four women expected to testify, said a source familiar with the investigation.