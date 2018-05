Hawaii volcano: Cruise ships skip Hawaii’s Big Island as Kilauea produces methane and blue flames

Crystal Cruises’ 848-passenger Crystal Symphony remained at sea on Wednesday after visiting the Big Island port of Hilo, joining three other cruise ships that have cancelled their calls at Hilo, a town just 43 miles away from theHawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Royal Caribbean’s 2,143-passenger Radiance of Seas, Princess’s 2,000-passenger Sea Princess and Norwegian’s 2,138-passenger Pride of America have decided to skip the port of Hilo in recent weeks.

The national park, which encompasses the Kilauea volcano is one of the biggest attractions for tourists at Big Island, but it has been closed since early May due to ongoing seismic activity and lava flows.

Now, Hawaiian scientists have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement, giving a new dimension at the volcano’s weeks-long eruption.

The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and burns plants and trees. The gas flows through the ground and up through existing cracks.

The Kilauea volcano has been active since 1983 but this new episode of eruptions have seen an increment in activity, which has scared away some tourists and damaged the local economy. However, no hotels, restaurants or other attractions on the Big Island -except for the national park- have closed as a result of the latest eruption, according to tourism officials.