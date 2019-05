Hazel Erby resigns from St. Louis County Council to join Sam Page’s administration

Hazel Erby, the vice chairwoman and longest-standing member of the St. Louis County Council, said on Thursday that she is resigning to join County Executive Sam Page’s administration as diversity director.

Her resignation has left two vacancies on the seven-member council. Sam Page was appointed last week after Steve Stenger’s resignation.

Erby said in a statement: “My new job will empower me to focus on issues that are vital to St. Louis County. The fact that [Page] and I worked so well together on the Council during one of the County’s most challenging periods is bound to make this effort more effective.”

Meanwhile, Page supported Erby’s decision via Twitter: “Addressing racial disparities will be a priority for us, and [Erby] will continue to be a powerful teammate in that work.”

The council said on Tuesday that it was trying to put a special election on the ballot in August to fill Page’s 2nd District seat. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the council would try to have Erby’s seat on the same ballot but it was approaching a May 25 deadline with the Board of Elections.

Erby was first elected to the council in 2004. Her new job would be to make sure that all county residents have access to the same services and opportunities, according to information published by the local newspaper.