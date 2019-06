Head of Mexican Army says he has deployed 15,000 forces to halt illegal immigration

Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the head of the Mexican Army, said on Monday that Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to halt the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States.

Reuters reports that Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from Central American countries from crossing its territory in an effort to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by President Donald Trump.

Mexico had already deployed 6,500 members of security forces to its southern border area with Guatemala, where many migrants enter.

Sandoval said: “In the northern part of the country we have a total deployment of 14,000 almost 15,000 units between the National guard and the Army. If we left it completely in the hands of the National Institute of Migration it wouldn’t be possible. That’s why we’re providing supports, it’s a strategy being pursued on both borders.”

Most of the people trying to reach the United States are people fleeing gang violence and poverty in their countries of origin, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Trump threatened Mexico that if the government does not curb illegal immigration, he will impose initial tariffs of 5% on all Mexican goods, eventually rising as high as 25%.