Heat advisory issued for St. Louis this weekend

A heat advisory has been issued for the St. Louis metro area for this weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The first major outbreak of high heat and humidity this year is expected to hit St. Louis at 12:00 p.m. Friday and end at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to climb up to 105 degrees with little relief during the early morning.

Heat-related stress and illness are expected to increase due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity. Small children and the elderly are those most vulnerable, so they should take extra precautions to avoid dehydration and heat strokes.

Those without air conditioning and with physically exhausting activities outside should also anticipate health measures.

One more thing to be aware of is how quickly a turned off vehicle can get hot, so the population is advised to not let children or pets inside their vehicles.

People in the St. Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater St. Louis at 800-427-4626. People can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668.