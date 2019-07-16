Heat and rain in the forecast for St. Louis

Rainfall from hurricane Barry will arrive in the St. Louis area through Tuesday, followed by a heatwave later in the week.
Fox 2 reports that the moisture from Tropical Storm Barry will arrive in the St. Louis area Monday and Tuesday. Pockets of light to moderate rain will build north across most of the region into Monday afternoon and evening. The temperature will stay around the 70 degrees.
The rain is light and the system is moving fast enough so flash flooding is not a major concern this time around. The scattered showers will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping below the 70 degrees. Tuesday will continue to see scattered tropical rain, but a little more sunshine will be available and warmer temperatures, as the thermometer will rise to around 80 degrees.
A heatwave will hit the area mid-week, reaching daytime highs around the 90 degrees on Wednesday, and close to 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Top heat index values will reach at least 105 each of those days.
Calor y lluvia en el pronóstico para St. Louis
La lluvia del huracán Barry llegará al área de St. Louis hasta el martes, seguida de una ola de calor más tarde en la semana.
Fox 2 informa que la humedad de la tormenta tropical Barry llegará al área de St. Louis el lunes y martes. Los focos de lluvia ligera a moderada se construirán hacia el norte en la mayor parte de la región hasta el lunes por la tarde y la noche. La temperatura se mantendrá alrededor de los 70 grados.
La lluvia es escasa y el sistema se está moviendo lo suficientemente rápido como para que las inundaciones repentinas no sean una preocupación importante en esta ocasión. Las lluvias dispersas continuarán en la noche, con temperaturas que caen por debajo de los 70 grados. El martes continuará viendo lluvias tropicales dispersas, pero habrá un poco más de sol y temperaturas más cálidas, ya que el termómetro subirá a alrededor de 80 grados.
Una ola de calor afectará el área a mediados de la semana, alcanzando máximos durante el día alrededor de los 90 grados el miércoles y cerca de 100 grados de jueves a sábado. Los valores del índice de calor superior alcanzarán al menos 105 cada uno de esos días.