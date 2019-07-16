Heat and rain in the forecast for St. Louis

Rainfall from hurricane Barry will arrive in the St. Louis area through Tuesday, followed by a heatwave later in the week.

Fox 2 reports that the moisture from Tropical Storm Barry will arrive in the St. Louis area Monday and Tuesday. Pockets of light to moderate rain will build north across most of the region into Monday afternoon and evening. The temperature will stay around the 70 degrees.

The rain is light and the system is moving fast enough so flash flooding is not a major concern this time around. The scattered showers will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping below the 70 degrees. Tuesday will continue to see scattered tropical rain, but a little more sunshine will be available and warmer temperatures, as the thermometer will rise to around 80 degrees.

A heatwave will hit the area mid-week, reaching daytime highs around the 90 degrees on Wednesday, and close to 100 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Top heat index values will reach at least 105 each of those days.