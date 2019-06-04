Heavy rain this week may increase historic flooding

Wet weather in the St. Louis area will begin on Tuesday and last all the way into next week, with a chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday and likely to continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Fox 2 reports that the biggest concern is the heavy rain potential. By the end of the week, at least 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible in may spots across the state and Illinois. The river crest, high as it already is, could increase and flooding might occur along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.
The local news source reports that the Mississippi River will crest this morning in Clarksville and this evening in Winfield. Crests will then continue south during the rest of the week. There has been some minor river level falls in St. Louis the past few hours.
Meanwhile, the Missouri River is expected to crest on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winfield on Sunday because of a breach in the Pin Oaks levee. Evacuations began in East Winfield on Saturday. The great took place on Sunday afternoon.
Fuertes lluvias esta semana podrían aumentar inundaciones históricas
El clima húmedo en el área de St. Louis comenzará el martes y durará hasta la próxima semana, con una probabilidad de tormentas el martes y miércoles y es probable que continúe el jueves, viernes y sábado.
Fox 2 informa que la mayor preocupación es el potencial de fuertes lluvias. Al final de la semana, es posible que haya al menos 2 a 4 pulgadas de lluvia en muchos lugares del estado e Illinois. La cresta del río, alta como ya está, podría aumentar y podrían ocurrir inundaciones a lo largo de los ríos Mississippi y Missouri.
La fuente de noticias local informa que el río Mississippi será el pico esta mañana en Clarksville y esta noche en Winfield. Las crestas continuarán hacia el sur durante el resto de la semana. Ha habido algunas caídas menores en el nivel del río en St. Louis en las últimas horas.
Mientras tanto, se espera que el río Missouri crezca el lunes.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional emitió una advertencia de inundación repentina para Winfield el domingo debido a una brecha en el dique de Pin Oaks. Las evacuaciones comenzaron en East Winfield el sábado. Lo grande tuvo lugar el domingo por la tarde.