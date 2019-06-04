Heavy rain this week may increase historic flooding

Wet weather in the St. Louis area will begin on Tuesday and last all the way into next week, with a chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday and likely to continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Fox 2 reports that the biggest concern is the heavy rain potential. By the end of the week, at least 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible in may spots across the state and Illinois. The river crest, high as it already is, could increase and flooding might occur along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

The local news source reports that the Mississippi River will crest this morning in Clarksville and this evening in Winfield. Crests will then continue south during the rest of the week. There has been some minor river level falls in St. Louis the past few hours.

Meanwhile, the Missouri River is expected to crest on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Winfield on Sunday because of a breach in the Pin Oaks levee. Evacuations began in East Winfield on Saturday. The great took place on Sunday afternoon.