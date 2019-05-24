Helicopter crashes at downtown St. Louis airport

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a helicopter crash at the downtown St. Louis airport in Cahokia.

KMOV reports that the crash occurred sat 2:40 p.m.

According to airport officials, there were two people on board the aircraft, a flight instructor and a student.

All occupants of the helicopter were uninjured.

The FAA has been notified, though the cause of the crash has not been determined.

The airport’s main runway remains open to air traffic as the main runway was not impacted.