Helicopter crashes at downtown St. Louis airport

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a helicopter crash at the downtown St. Louis airport in Cahokia.
KMOV reports that the crash occurred sat 2:40 p.m.
According to airport officials, there were two people on board the aircraft, a flight instructor and a student.
All occupants of the helicopter were uninjured.
The FAA has been notified, though the cause of the crash has not been determined.
The airport’s main runway remains open to air traffic as the main runway was not impacted.
Helicóptero se estrella en aeropuerto del centro de St. Louis
Los equipos de emergencia respondieron a la escena de un accidente de helicóptero en el aeropuerto del centro de St. Louis en Cahokia.
KMOV informa que el accidente ocurrió el sábado a las 2:40 p.m.
Según los funcionarios del aeropuerto, había dos personas a bordo del avión, un instructor de vuelo y un estudiante.
Todos los ocupantes del helicóptero resultaron ilesos.
La FAA ha sido notificada, aunque no se ha determinado la causa del accidente.
La pista principal del aeropuerto permanece abierta al tráfico aéreo ya que la pista principal no se vio afectada.