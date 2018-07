High-fat diet and late stimulation are ruining Mexican children potential

A diet high in saturated fats and low on vegetables, as well as an unchallenging environment and lack of early stimulation are preventing Mexican children from reaching their full potential, according to a new report by Mexican newspaper Reforma.

It was the consensus among many experts that genetics plays a small role in the development of intelligence and it is, in fact, much more important the quality of external factors such as the way we eat and the environment we see ourselves surrounded with.

Unfortunately, the early stages in life are the most crucial to develop our brains and the millions of neuronal connections that make it up, so the task to do so largely relies on how our parents raise us during those very important years.

Neurophysiologyst Ranulfo Romo, a recipient of the National Sciences Award in 2000, argues that corruption, impunity and violence are not embedded in Mexicans’ genetics, but they are a product of the social and economic characteristics of the environment.

“We are born with a predisposition to learn because the brain is curious by nature; but we have to modulate it. There are internal modulations, but there are also modulations by the State,” said Romo. “The genetic potential may be there, but if the environment is not the right one, it will probably not develop. It’s like a muscle, if it’s not exercised, it becomes stunted.”

Perminder Sachdev, the director for the Center for Healthy Brain Ageing in New Wales, Australia, says that reading is as important as a good diet to develop a more creative brain.

In Mexico, however, 72 percent of adults and 33 percent of children are overweight. In terms of reading, the average person only reads two books a year.

“We eat a lot of fat and many are saturated; a lot of red meat and few vegetables,” argues Sachdev.

It is also quite important to breastfeed, since it has been proven that it bumps up the baby’s intelligence up to 10 points. Unfortunately, in Mexico only 14 percent of babies are breastfed.

But experts point to perhaps the biggest obstacle for the good development of young Mexicans’ brains: the lack of early stimulation. Many families in the country see education as the government’s responsibility and don’t take on an active role in the children’s learning. In consequence, many kids only start truly developing their brains by the time they are enrolled in elementary school, losing six valuable years of learning experience.

“It’s not the same thing when a child goes to elementary school to learn to talk, instead of learning grammar. It’s not the same thing when a child goes to school to learn the concept of number, instead of arithmetics,” says Antonio Rizzoli, head of the Unit of Neurodevelopment at the Children’s Hospital in Mexico.

“The child starts learning from the uterus, and (it’s better) if we give them the tools starting with the pregnancy and when they are new-born so they can start acquiring language and cognitive skills and learn better in elementary school,” says Rizzoli.

It is no wonder that many kids struggle in school and get discouraged from learning apparently difficult subjects, such as Math. The brain’s plasticity is a wonderful thing, and children would hugely benefit from an early brain development, which would better prepare them for young and adult life and increase their probabilities of success.

(Article based on information published by newspaper Reforma)