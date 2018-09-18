Hillary Clinton claims Trump has launched five “assaults” on democracy

Hillary Clinton said President Trump has launched five major “assaults” on democracy in an essay published by The Atlantic, which is adapted from the new afterword of her 2017 book, “What Happened”, which will be released as a paperback Tuesday.
“Trump and his cronies do so many despicable things that it can be hard to keep track,” Clinton argues. “I think that may be the point — to confound us, so it’s harder to keep our eye on the ball. The ball, of course, is protecting American democracy. As citizens, that’s our most important charge. And right now, our democracy is in crisis.”
Clinton alleges that Trump’s administration has assaulted America in five areas:
- Undermining the rule of law. Clinton accused Trump of using the Justice Department to go after his political opponents and expected Attorney General Jeff Sessions to protect him from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
- Failing to protect the U.S. election system from further attacks from Russia or other foreign governments.
- Attacking journalists, destroying the free press by “waging war on truth and reason.”
- “Breathtaking corruption.” Clinton writes, “It’s amazing how blithely the president and his Cabinet have piled up conflicts of interest, abuses of power, and blatant violations of ethics rules.”
- Weakening national unity. “Trump doesn’t even try to pretend he’s a president for all Americans. It’s hard to ignore the racial subtext of virtually everything Trump says.”
Hillary Clinton afirma que Trump ha lanzado cinco “ataques” contra la democracia
Hillary Clinton dijo que el presidente Trump ha lanzado cinco importantes “ataques” contra la democracia en un ensayo publicado por The Atlantic, que está adaptado del nuevo epílogo de su libro de 2017, “What Happened”, que se lanzará en edición de bolsillo el martes.
“Trump y sus compinches hacen tantas cosas despreciables que puede ser difícil hacer un seguimiento”, argumenta Clinton. “Creo que ese puede ser el punto: confundirnos, por lo que es más difícil vigilar la pelota. La pelota, por supuesto, es una metáfora de proteger la democracia estadounidense. Como ciudadanos, ese es nuestro cargo más importante. Y ahora mismo, nuestra democracia está en crisis”.
Clinton alega que la administración de Trump ha atacado a Estados Unidos en cinco áreas:
– Socavar el estado de derecho. Clinton acusó a Trump de usar el Departamento de Justicia para perseguir a sus opositores políticos y esperaba que el Fiscal General Jeff Sessions lo protegiera de la investigación especial de Robert Mueller sobre Rusia.
– No proteger el sistema de elecciones de EE. UU. de nuevos ataques de Rusia u otros gobiernos extranjeros.
– Atacar a los periodistas, destruyendo a la prensa libre “librando la guerra contra la verdad y la razón”.
– “Impresionante corrupción”. Clinton escribe: “Es sorprendente cuán alegremente el presidente y su gabinete han acumulado conflictos de interés, abusos de poder y flagrantes violaciones de las reglas éticas”.
– Debilitamiento de la unidad nacional. “Trump ni siquiera intenta fingir que es un presidente para todos los estadounidenses. Es difícil ignorar el subtexto racial de prácticamente todo lo que dice Trump”.