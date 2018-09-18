Hillary Clinton claims Trump has launched five “assaults” on democracy

Hillary Clinton said President Trump has launched five major “assaults” on democracy in an essay published by The Atlantic, which is adapted from the new afterword of her 2017 book, “What Happened”, which will be released as a paperback Tuesday.

“Trump and his cronies do so many despicable things that it can be hard to keep track,” Clinton argues. “I think that may be the point — to confound us, so it’s harder to keep our eye on the ball. The ball, of course, is protecting American democracy. As citizens, that’s our most important charge. And right now, our democracy is in crisis.”

Clinton alleges that Trump’s administration has assaulted America in five areas: