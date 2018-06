Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Surpasses 500-member mark

By Carlos Restrepo

ST. LOUIS, Mo – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis has more than doubled both its regular membership and corporate support in the past five years, making it one of the fastest-growing chambers in the region. On Thursday, May 17th, the HCC Board of Directors approved and welcomed seven new members who helped bring the total number of members to 504.

“This is a huge milestone for us,” said Karlos Ramirez, president and CEO of the HCC. “We attribute this growth to our intentional services, events, programming and support we offer our members.”

The HCC was incorporated on April 28, 1982, by a group of nine Hispanic business owners interested in fostering the Hispanic business community. A ledger from 1982 shows a group of 20 individuals listed as the organization’s first members.

Fast forward to 2009, when the organization took a major step to solidifying its role as the premier Hispanic organization in the St. Louis region when it opened a Technology & Resource Center, now called the Centene Technology Center, in the City of St. Louis.

In 2011, the HCC Board of Directors took calculated steps to increase membership, hiring Mr. Ramirez as president and CEO and, since then, gradually growing the number of staff, events and services offered by the chamber as member needs increase.

“The board of directors has always been strategic about leveling the number of members with the quality of service we provide,” said current Board Chair Facundo Oyenard. “As we continue our efforts to grow our membership, we always make sure that we also prepare our staff so we can support our members in the most effective way. Our intentional and calculated growth in staff – from hiring Karlos Ramirez as President and CEO to now having a staff of six – goes hand in hand with the increase in members as well as the tools and support we offer.”

The St. Louis region has recognized the importance of supporting the more than 3,000 Hispanic business owners registered in the metropolitan area by lending its support to the chamber. In addition, according to a recent St. Louis University study by sociology professor J.S. Onésimo Sandoval, the St. Louis Hispanic population could more than double to 190,000 in the next 12 years.

“Our members and supporters have the ability to see into the future and realize that the growth of Hispanic businesses and the Hispanic Chamber goes hand-in-hand with the growth of our regional economy,” Ramirez said. “Our celebration of welcoming our 500th member is just further proof of our collective success.”