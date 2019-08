Hispanic journalists group disinvites Fox News from conference after radio host compares undocumented migrants to nazis

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists released a statement on Thursday through its president, declaring that it was rescinding the invitation for Fox News to cosponsor the organization’s presence at the upcoming Excellence In Journalism conference in San Antonio, TX, and returned Fox’s check for $16,666 as part of the deal.

The organization said the reason it was disinviting Fox News from the conference was continued commentary on the network that presents immigration at the southern border as an “invasion” of the country by “illegal aliens,” even in the weeks after the August 3 mass shooting by a white nationalist in El Paso, TX.

Media Matters reports that Fox News has continued pushing this sort of language on its broadcasts, but it was too much after Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes, who is singled out in the statement, compared last week the influx of undocumented immigrants into the United States to “the Nazis invading France and Western Europe.”

The statement denounced Starnes’ rhetoric: “Starnes unapologetically states that America has ‘suffered’ from the ‘invasion of a rampaging hoard of illegal aliens,’ claiming that most ‘illegal immigrants’ are violent criminals as well as casually using a reference for their immigration to the United States with the Nazis invading France and Western Europe in World War II.”

The news comes in the midst of public scrutiny of president Trump’s hateful rhetoric towards immigrants, which has been a central theme of his presidency and campaign since he first announced he was running from president in 2015. And the statement from the hispanic journalists group singles this out as well: “Starnes brazen language is symptomatic of a culture that provides a megaphone for disinformation by those in power with agendas, including the Trump administration at the cost of the most vulnerable – immigrant communities.”