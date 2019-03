Hollywood actresses among those charged in college fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors charged 50 people on Tuesday in a scheme worth $25 million to help actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, CEOs and wealthy Americans to cheat in college applications in order for their children to be accepted into elite universities, including Yale and Stanford.

Reuters reports that federal prosecutors in Boston charged William “Rick” Singer, 58, with running the scheme though his Edge College & Career Network. According to the news source, his network served a roster of clients including actresses and chief executives in what authorities have said is the largest-ever college admissions fraud scam unearthed in the United States.

“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney said in Boston at a news conference. “For every student admitted through fraud, an honest, genuinely talented student was rejected.”

According to prosecutors, the operation consisted of fake testers taking college admission exams in place of his clients’ children. They also bribed coaches to give admission slots reserved for recruited athletes, regardless of the athletic ability of the applicant.

Parents paid between $100,000 and $2.5 million per child for the services, which were masked as contributions to a scam charity Singer runs.

Singer is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday in a Boston federal court. Representatives for Huffman and Loughlin did not immediately respond requests for comment.