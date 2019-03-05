Home Depot will hire almost 1,000 employees in St. Louis area

Home Depot announced that it plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees in St. Louis, in preparation for the spring season.
KMOV reports that the company announced it will hire 975 associates across the St. Louis region to become part of their team during the store’s busiest season.
Positions available will be across the board, including sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment. Additionally, there will be full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities.
More information is available at the Home Depot Careers website, https://careers.homedepot.com.
Home Depot contratará a casi 1,000 empleados en área de St. Louis
Home Depot anunció que planea contratar a casi 1,000 empleados en St. Louis, en preparación para la temporada de primavera.
KMOV informa que la compañía anunció que contratará a 975 asociados en la región de St. Louis para formar parte de su equipo durante la temporada de mayor actividad en la tienda.
Las posiciones disponibles serán generales, incluidas ventas, cajeros, operaciones y cumplimiento de pedidos en línea. Además, habrá oportunidades de tiempo completo, de medio tiempo y de temporada.
Puede obtener más información en el sitio web de Home Depot Careers, https://careers.homedepot.com.