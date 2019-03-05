Home Depot will hire almost 1,000 employees in St. Louis area

Home Depot announced that it plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees in St. Louis, in preparation for the spring season.

KMOV reports that the company announced it will hire 975 associates across the St. Louis region to become part of their team during the store’s busiest season.

Positions available will be across the board, including sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment. Additionally, there will be full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities.

More information is available at the Home Depot Careers website, https://careers.homedepot.com.