Homeland Security says more than 600,000 foreigners overstayed visas in 2017

The Department of Homeland Security released data on Tuesday that said that more than 600,000 foreign travelers who legally entered the United States in 2017 overstayed their visas and remained in the country by the end of the year.
USA Today notes that the figure only represents 1.15 percent of the more than 52 million foreigners who legally entered the U.S. through air and seaports in 2017, and is down from 1.25 percent in 2016. However, visitors who stay past the expiration of their visa risk deportation.
The Trump administration has advocated for a biometric entry-exit tracking system that would better monitor foreigners who legally enter the country. However, they have focused far more on building a wall along the border with Mexico, even threatening with shutting down the government if Congress doesn’t allocate funding for the wall.
To critics of Trump, this shows that the president is not serious about a comprehensive immigration policy, given that illegal immigration via the border with Mexico is at an all-time historic low, with only 300,000 immigrants caught crossing the border in 2017. In fact, more Mexicans are returning to their homeland than illegally entering the U.S.
That number represents only half of the number of foreigners overstaying their visas, but as Ali Noorani, the executive director of the National Immigration Forum, told USA Today, “a border wall doesn’t solve any real problems, but makes for a chant at a rally.”
