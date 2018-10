Honduran activists welcome Trump’s threats to cut US aids

President Donald Trump’s threats against a migrant caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants headed to the United States is not deterring the travelers fleeing the Central American country, saying that they would welcome a cut in US military and security aid to Honduran security forces.

Human rights activist Yessica Trinidad told Al Jazeera: “With regard to the threats of the United States government, I don’t even think people listen to that.”

“People leaving have no certainty as to whether or not they will arrive. It is like leaping into an abyss, but for them, it is better than living here,” said the coordinator of the Honduran Network of Women Human Rights Defenders.

The caravan departed Saturday from northwestern Honduras. More than 2,000 people reached Guatemala Monday and they are now nearing the Mexican border. Trump also threatened to close down the southern border if the Mexican government didn’t halt the caravan’s advances.

The threats made by Trump come less than a week after the US, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala met in Washington for the second Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America, as Al Jazeera reports. As part of its Strategy for Central America, the US has committed about $2.6 billion aid to Central America for 2015 through 2018.