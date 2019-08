Hong Kong airport closed on Monday due to protests, over 200 flights canceled

Hong Kong’s airport was closed down on Monday due to protests against the local government. The airport reopened on Tuesday but over 200 flights were canceled and administrators said that flight movements would still be affected.

Reuters reports that the airport, one of the world’s busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday, though protesters occupying the arrivals hall since Friday have been peaceful.

The protests began two months ago as opposition to a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, but have since become a widespread demonstration against the government, amid wider calls for democracy.

The former British territory is scheduled to go into complete Chinese control by 2049, but that hasn’t stopped Beijing from trying to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, prompting protests particularly by young people, which have sometimes turned violent. On Tuesday, China said that the protests that have swept the city had begun to show the “sprouts of terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the “lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom” were damaging the rule of law and that it could take the city a long time to recover from the protests.