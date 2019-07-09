Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is dead after protests

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked mass protests was dead, admitting that the government’s work on the bill had been a “total failure.”

The bill would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, sparking huge protests, which at times turned violent.

Reuters reports that in mid-June, Lam responded to the protests by suspending the bill, but on Tuesday she said “there are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council… so, I reiterate here, there is no such plan, the bill is dead.”

However, it’s not clear if this will satisfy opponents for the bill as they have also called for Lam to resign, for an independent investigation into police actions against protesters, and for the government to abandon the description of a violent protest on June 12 as a riot.

Hong Kong was a British colony that was returned to China in 1997 with the promise of a high degree of autonomy, but the central Chinese government has tried to meddle more and more with Hong Kong political issues as the territory is scheduled to return to full Chinese control in 2047, putting in jeopardy its political and speech freedoms.

Lawyers and rights groups say China’s justice system is marked by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detention, claims that Beijing denies.