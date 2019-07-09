Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is dead after protests

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked mass protests was dead, admitting that the government’s work on the bill had been a “total failure.”
The bill would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, sparking huge protests, which at times turned violent.
Reuters reports that in mid-June, Lam responded to the protests by suspending the bill, but on Tuesday she said “there are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council… so, I reiterate here, there is no such plan, the bill is dead.”
However, it’s not clear if this will satisfy opponents for the bill as they have also called for Lam to resign, for an independent investigation into police actions against protesters, and for the government to abandon the description of a violent protest on June 12 as a riot.
Hong Kong was a British colony that was returned to China in 1997 with the promise of a high degree of autonomy, but the central Chinese government has tried to meddle more and more with Hong Kong political issues as the territory is scheduled to return to full Chinese control in 2047, putting in jeopardy its political and speech freedoms.
Lawyers and rights groups say China’s justice system is marked by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detention, claims that Beijing denies.
Lideresa de Hong Kong dice que proyecto de ley de extradición está muerto después de protestas
La lideresa de Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, dijo el martes que el proyecto de ley de extradición que provocó las protestas masivas estaba muerto, admitiendo que el trabajo del gobierno en el proyecto había sido un “fracaso total”.
El proyecto de ley habría permitido que las personas en Hong Kong fueran enviadas a China continental para enfrentar un juicio, lo que provocó enormes protestas, que a veces se tornaron violentas.
Reuters informa que a mediados de junio, Lam respondió a las protestas suspendiendo el proyecto de ley, pero el martes dijo que “todavía persisten las dudas sobre la sinceridad del gobierno o si el gobierno reiniciará el proceso en el consejo legislativo … Reitero aquí, no hay tal plan, el proyecto de ley está muerto “.
Sin embargo, no está claro si esto satisfará a los opositores al proyecto de ley, ya que también han pedido a Lam que renuncie, a una investigación independiente sobre las acciones policiales contra los manifestantes y al gobierno a abandonar la descripción de una protesta violenta el 12 de junio como una alboroto.
Hong Kong era una colonia británica que fue devuelta a China en 1997 con la promesa de un alto grado de autonomía, pero el gobierno central de China ha tratado de entrometerse cada vez más con los problemas políticos de Hong Kong, ya que el territorio está programado para volver a China. Control en 2047, poniendo en peligro sus libertades políticas y de expresión.
Los abogados y los grupos de derechos dicen que el sistema de justicia de China está marcado por la tortura, las confesiones forzadas y la detención arbitraria, y afirma que Pekín niega.