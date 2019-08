Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement to deal with violent protests

The police commander who oversaw demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2014 has been recalled from retirement to help deal with the violent protests in the Chinese city.

Reuters reports that two sources with knowledge of the move said former deputy police commissioner Alan Lau Yip-shing planned to meet top-level ground commanders on Friday.

Another weekend of protests across the former British colony is expected, including a three-day rally at the international airport, which has prompted travel warnings from countries including the United States and Australia.

An advisory posted on the website of the U.S. State Department on Wednesday read: “The protests and confrontations have spilled over into neighborhoods other than those where the police have permitted marches or rallies.”

Violence in Hong Kong has escalated rapidly in the past few weeks. What started as protests against an extradition bill to mainland China, has evolved into a backlash against the current government, and confrontations between demonstrators and police occur on an almost daily basis.

The Hong Kong government and authorities in Beijing have condemned the violence and said they stand by the police and the city’s leader, Carrie Lam.

Lau, who is widely seen as a decisive officer, retired in November but has now been given responsibility for handling the protests.