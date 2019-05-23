House Democrats subpoena more Trump ex-aides after Don McGahn refuses to comply

The congressional committee chairman issued subpoenas to two former White House aides hours after white House Counsel Donald McGahn failed to attend a hearing on Tuesday.
Reuters reports that Democratic lawmakers also negotiated for testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and debated impeaching President Donald Trump.
Following Trump’s instructions to ignore a subpoena from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, McGahn failed to show up for scheduled testimony in front of a panel on Thursday morning.
Despite this, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler has issued fresh subpoenas to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to McGahn.
The subpoenas seek testimony and documents in connection with the committee’s probe into whether the president obstructed Mueller’s investigation.
The committee held a half-hour hearing despite McGahn’s no-show. Nadler said at the hearing: “Let me be clear: this committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if were have to go to court to secure it.”
Attorney General William Barr also ignored the subpoena from the committee, which later voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for not handing the full, unredacted Mueller report.
Demócratas de la Cámara citan a más ex asesores de Trump después de que Don McGahn se negara a cumplir
El presidente del comité del Congreso emitió citaciones a dos ex asesores de la Casa Blanca horas después de que el abogado de la Casa Blanca, Donald McGahn, no asistiera a una audiencia el martes.
Reuters informa que los legisladores demócratas también negociaron el testimonio del abogado especial Robert Mueller y debatieron sobre el juicio ante el presidente Donald Trump.
Siguiendo las instrucciones de Trump de ignorar una citación del Comité Judicial de la Cámara de Representantes, McGahn no se presentó al testimonio programado ante un panel el jueves por la mañana.
A pesar de esto, el presidente del comité, Jerrold Nadler, ha enviado nuevas citaciones al ex director de comunicaciones de la Casa Blanca, Hope Hicks, y a Annie Donaldson, la ex jefa de personal de McGahn.
Las citaciones buscan testimonios y documentos relacionados con la investigación del comité sobre si el presidente obstruyó la investigación de Mueller.
El comité celebró una audiencia de media hora a pesar de que McGahn no se presentó. Nadler dijo en la audiencia: “Permítanme ser claro: este comité escuchará el testimonio del Sr. McGahn, incluso si fuera necesario acudir a los tribunales para garantizarlo”.
El procurador general William Barr también ignoró la citación del comité, que luego votó a favor de que se considerara un desacato al Congreso por no entregar el informe completo de Mueller.