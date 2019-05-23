House Democrats subpoena more Trump ex-aides after Don McGahn refuses to comply

The congressional committee chairman issued subpoenas to two former White House aides hours after white House Counsel Donald McGahn failed to attend a hearing on Tuesday.

Reuters reports that Democratic lawmakers also negotiated for testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and debated impeaching President Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s instructions to ignore a subpoena from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, McGahn failed to show up for scheduled testimony in front of a panel on Thursday morning.

Despite this, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler has issued fresh subpoenas to former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to McGahn.

The subpoenas seek testimony and documents in connection with the committee’s probe into whether the president obstructed Mueller’s investigation.

The committee held a half-hour hearing despite McGahn’s no-show. Nadler said at the hearing: “Let me be clear: this committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if were have to go to court to secure it.”

Attorney General William Barr also ignored the subpoena from the committee, which later voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for not handing the full, unredacted Mueller report.