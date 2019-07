House hold Barr, Ross in criminal contempt for defying subpoenas

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt after the top officials defied congressional subpoenas related to the U.S. census.

The measure passed by a 230-198 margin was a response to these Trump administration officials failing to produce documents requested by House Democrats as part of an investigation into whether the Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census that would discriminate against racial minorities.

Reuters reports that four Democrats voted against the measure, while no Republicans supported it. Justin Amash, the independent congressman from Michigan who recently quit the Republican Party, voted in favor of the resolution.

The criminal contempt vote is likely to be symbolic as the charges would be referred to Barr’s Justice Department.

The Supreme Court last month blocked Trump’s initial effort to add the citizenship question. The president then planned an executive order to add it to the census, but later abandoned the idea.

This is the first time Trump administration officials have been held in criminal contempt since Democrats control the House of Representatives. Prior to this time, there has only been one other instance in which Congress held a sitting cabinet official in contempt. In 2012, Republicans held then President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt over his refusal to produce documents relating to the “Operation Fast and Furious” gun trafficking investigation.