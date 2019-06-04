House Judiciary Committee will hold hearing on Mueller report on June 10

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 10 regarding Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign.
Reuters reports that the committee will hear testimony from former U.S. attorneys and legal experts, including John Dean, who spent a year in prison in connection with the Watergate scandal.
Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement: “We have learned so much even from the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report (…) These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies.”
Mueller said last week in a news conference that even if he and his team would have wanted to charge the president with a crime, Justice Department policy prohibits indicting a sitting president.
“…Our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report,” Nadler said.
Comité Judicial de la Cámara celebrará audiencia sobre informe Mueller el 10 de junio
El Comité Judicial de la Cámara de Representantes, controlado por los demócratas, celebrará una audiencia el 10 de junio sobre el informe de Robert Mueller sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016 y sus conexiones con la campaña de Trump.
Reuters informa que el comité escuchará el testimonio de ex abogados y expertos legales de los EE. UU., Incluido John Dean, que pasó un año en prisión por el escándalo de Watergate.
El presidente del comité, Jerrold Nadler, dijo en una declaración: “Hemos aprendido mucho incluso de la versión redactada del informe del Asesor Especial Robert Mueller (…) Estas audiencias nos permitirán examinar los hallazgos presentados en el informe de Mueller para que podamos trabajar para protegerlos”. el estado de derecho y proteger las futuras elecciones a través de la consideración de recursos legislativos y de otro tipo “.
Mueller dijo la semana pasada en una conferencia de prensa que incluso si él y su equipo hubieran querido acusar al presidente de un delito, la política del Departamento de Justicia prohíbe acusar a un presidente en funciones.
“… Nuestra primera audiencia se centrará en los actos de obstrucción más evidentes del presidente Trump. “En las próximas semanas, otras audiencias se centrarán en otros aspectos importantes del informe Mueller”, dijo Nadler.