House Judiciary Committee will hold hearing on Mueller report on June 10

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 10 regarding Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign.

Reuters reports that the committee will hear testimony from former U.S. attorneys and legal experts, including John Dean, who spent a year in prison in connection with the Watergate scandal.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement: “We have learned so much even from the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report (…) These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies.”

Mueller said last week in a news conference that even if he and his team would have wanted to charge the president with a crime, Justice Department policy prohibits indicting a sitting president.

“…Our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report,” Nadler said.