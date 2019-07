House of Representatives condemns Trump over “racist comments” aimed at congresswomen

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to condemn President Donald Trump for “racist comments” aimed at four minority Democratic congresswomen, in a symbolic gesture to shame Trump and his fellow Republicans who stood by him.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the group of congresswomen known as “the squad”, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

All four lawmakers —Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan— are U.S., citizens. Three were born in the United States.

Reuters reports that Democrats, who hold a majority in the House, passed the symbolic resolution of condemnation on Tuesday evening, which said that the House “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

Four Republicans also joined the Democrats to support the measure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been criticized by the progressive congresswomen and has sometimes herself criticized them, staunchly defended them in the debate.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting and these comments are racist.”, said Pelosi.