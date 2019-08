House panel could end summer break early to pursue gun legislation

Members of the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee are pondering ending their recess a week early to move forward on legislation to curb gun violence after shootings in Texas and Ohio left 31 people dead, aides said on Monday.

The Democratic aides said committee lawmakers could return to Washington on Sept. 4 to prepare three or more bills for votes in the House of Representatives, which is set to reconvene on Sept. 9 after a six-week summer break.

Shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have increased calls for gun legislation by both Democrats and Republicans, as well as the general population.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler wants to consider measure that include a “red flag” bill to provide an incentive to states to adopt laws to deny guns to people deemed a threat to themselves or others, according to aides.

Reuters reports that a similar measure is being pursued by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on the panel.

Even president Donald Trump has signaled that he is willing to back gun legislation, though it’s unclear that any bills that pass the House and reach the Senate could even get a vote, as Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, has refused to let the chamber take a vote on a bill that has already passed the House of Representatives.

Democratic presidential hopefuls have also released their plans to curb gun violence; most prominently, California Senator Kamala Harris and Massachussets Senator Elizabeth Warren.