House panel issues report citing Barr for contempt

The House Judiciary Committee issued a report on Monday citing Attorney General William Barr for contempt over a panel subpoena seeking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full unreacted report on his Russia investigation.

According to Reuters, the committee set a meeting to consider adopting the report for Wednesday at 10 a.m. A committee vote to adopt the report would send the document to the full House of Representatives for a vote, according to an aide.

The report asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take “all appropriate action” to enforce the subpoena issued by committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on April 19.

Barr has been under fire by Congress Democrats for his handling of the release of the Mueller report, which he characterized as “exonerating”, echoing the president’s words, while in fact Mueller himself had a problem with the attorney general’s mischaracterizations, sending a letter late last month to the AG’s office with his preoccupations regarding the Trump administration voicing of the actual contents of the report.