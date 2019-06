House panel votes to hold Barr and Ross in contempt

A House committee voted on Wednesday in favor of holding two of Trump’s closest advisers in contempt of Congress for defying congressional subpoenas related to an effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The House Oversight Committee voted 24-15 to recommend that the full House of Representatives find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt.

Earlier in the day, Trump asserted executive privilege to keep undisclosed documents related to his administration’s push to add a citizenship question to the census, defying a subpoena from the committee chaired by Democrat Elijah Cummings.

“The president’s assertion does not change the fact that the attorney general and the secretary of commerce are sadly in contempt,” Cummings said.

Reuters reports that a Justice Department spokeswoman said in a statement that the committee was playing “political games” and that the agency had tried for months to accommodate the committee’s demands for documents.