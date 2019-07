House passes bill to raise federal minimum wage to $15 an hour

The House of Representatives passed legislation on Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by October 2025, though it remains to be seen if a Republican-controlled Senate will pass the bill.

Reuters reports that the move comes at a time when such legislation is gaining popularity in several states and companies. Places like Seattle, San Francisco, New York state and California have raised their minimum wage. While employers like amazon and Costco have done so as well.

Even companies opposed to the measure, like McDonald’s, said they would no longer oppose proposals to raise the federal minimum wage.

The Democratic-majority House approved the legislation titled “Raise the Wage Act”, in a mostly partisan vote of 231-199. Three Republicans voted for it, while six Democrats opposed it.

Criticism against the bill by Republicans and business groups is based on the argument that $15 an hour would hurt jobs, forcing companies to hire fewer people and replace jobs with automation. However, some moderate Democrats who expressed such a concern, were assured by an amendment that would require a study of the effects of the bill a few year in, leaving room for adjustments.

The legislation is a big win for unions and labor groups, who brought the $15 minimum wage bill onto the national stage.