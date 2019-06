House votes to protect “Dreamers” amid White House opposition

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to pass legislation to end the threat of deportation that has long haunted undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers”, who entered the United States when they were children.

By a vote of 237-187, the Democratic-controlled House approved the legislation despite the White House saying that such a move would “reward illegal immigration.”

Only seven Republicans voted for the bill.

A Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to consider the House bill, likely leaving this Democratic initiative to be fought over during the 2020 presidential and congressional election campaigns, Reuters reports.

Trump has lately focused on clamping down on immigration and building a wall along the southern border to keep out undocumented immigrants from Central America and other countries.

The Democratic bill would shield an estimated 2 million Dreamers from deportation if they meet certain criteria, and put them on a path to citizenship.