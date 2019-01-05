How to make New Year’s resolutions stick

2019 is finally here and with the new year come new resolutions to better our personal and professional lives. However, it can be daunting when your list of resolutions is as long as your holiday shopping list, and most of the people will have capitulated on their good intentions by late January or February.

However, as the American Psychology Association notes, it is important to remember that the New Year isn’t meant to serve as a catalyst for sweeping character changes. It is a time for people to reflect on their past year’s behavior and promise to make positive lifestyle changes. “Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal on January 1 can help you reach whatever it is you strive for,” says psychologist Lynn Bufka, PhD. “Remember it is not the extent of the change that matters, but rather the act of recognizing that lifestyle change is important and working toward it, one step at a time.”

Here are some tips to make your resolutions stick, from the American Psychology Association as well as other sources:

Don’t start on the first week

The first week of January usually finds us at our most tired, coming from the holidays of intense eating, sedentary lifestyles, heavier-than-usual drinking and sometimes jet-lagged if we traveled to visit family or friends. That’s why starting your resolutions as soon as January hits might not be a good idea, and it might be best to wait a few days to get your energy levels back to normal.

Also, don’t start on a Monday

Starting diet and exercise on Monday are as old as calendars, and the failure rate as high as expectations for the new year. Starting all your resolutions on a Monday not only puts a lot of pressure on you, but could also act against your better intentions, as you will have to deal not only with your new routine, but with a new work week as well, which could be very stressful. Set out your goals throughout the week so you will look at your new healthy habits with excitement instead of dread.

These next tips come straight from the APA:

Start small

Make resolutions that you think you can keep. If, for example, your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven. If you would like to eat healthier, try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy, like fruit or yogurt, instead of seeing your diet as a form of punishment.

Change one behavior at a time

Unhealthy behaviors develop over the course of time. Thus, replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires time. Don’t get overwhelmed and think that you have to reassess everything in your life. Instead, work toward changing one thing at a time.

Talk about it

Share your experiences with family and friends. Having someone to share your struggles and successes with makes your journey to a healthier lifestyle that much easier and less intimidating.

Don’t beat yourself up

Perfection is unattainable. Remember that minor missteps when reaching your goals are completely normal and OK. Don’t give up completely because you ate a brownie and broke your diet, or skipped the gym for a week because you were busy. Everyone has ups and downs; resolve to recover from your mistakes and get back on track.