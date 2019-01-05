How to make New Year’s resolutions stick

2019 is finally here and with the new year come new resolutions to better our personal and professional lives. However, it can be daunting when your list of resolutions is as long as your holiday shopping list, and most of the people will have capitulated on their good intentions by late January or February.
However, as the American Psychology Association notes, it is important to remember that the New Year isn’t meant to serve as a catalyst for sweeping character changes. It is a time for people to reflect on their past year’s behavior and promise to make positive lifestyle changes. “Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal on January 1 can help you reach whatever it is you strive for,” says psychologist Lynn Bufka, PhD. “Remember it is not the extent of the change that matters, but rather the act of recognizing that lifestyle change is important and working toward it, one step at a time.”
Here are some tips to make your resolutions stick, from the American Psychology Association as well as other sources:
Don’t start on the first week
The first week of January usually finds us at our most tired, coming from the holidays of intense eating, sedentary lifestyles, heavier-than-usual drinking and sometimes jet-lagged if we traveled to visit family or friends. That’s why starting your resolutions as soon as January hits might not be a good idea, and it might be best to wait a few days to get your energy levels back to normal.
Also, don’t start on a Monday
Starting diet and exercise on Monday are as old as calendars, and the failure rate as high as expectations for the new year. Starting all your resolutions on a Monday not only puts a lot of pressure on you, but could also act against your better intentions, as you will have to deal not only with your new routine, but with a new work week as well, which could be very stressful. Set out your goals throughout the week so you will look at your new healthy habits with excitement instead of dread.
These next tips come straight from the APA:
Start small
Make resolutions that you think you can keep. If, for example, your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven. If you would like to eat healthier, try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy, like fruit or yogurt, instead of seeing your diet as a form of punishment.
Change one behavior at a time
Unhealthy behaviors develop over the course of time. Thus, replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires time. Don’t get overwhelmed and think that you have to reassess everything in your life. Instead, work toward changing one thing at a time.
Talk about it
Share your experiences with family and friends. Having someone to share your struggles and successes with makes your journey to a healthier lifestyle that much easier and less intimidating.
Don’t beat yourself up
Perfection is unattainable. Remember that minor missteps when reaching your goals are completely normal and OK. Don’t give up completely because you ate a brownie and broke your diet, or skipped the gym for a week because you were busy. Everyone has ups and downs; resolve to recover from your mistakes and get back on track.
Cómo hacer que las resoluciones de Año Nuevo se cumplan
Por fin llegó el 2019 y con el nuevo año se presentan nuevas resoluciones para mejorar nuestra vida personal y profesional. Sin embargo, puede ser desalentador cuando su lista de resoluciones es tan larga como su lista de compras navideñas, y la mayoría de la gente habrá capitulado sobre sus buenas intenciones para fines de enero o febrero.
Sin embargo, como señala la Asociación Estadounidense de Psicología (American Psychology Association), es importante recordar que el Año Nuevo no pretende ser un catalizador para los cambios radicales de carácter. Es un momento para que las personas reflexionen sobre el comportamiento del año pasado y prometan hacer cambios positivos en el estilo de vida. “Establecer metas pequeñas y alcanzables a lo largo del año, en lugar de una meta abrumadora y singular el 1 de enero puede ayudarlo a alcanzar lo que sea que busca”, dice la psicóloga Lynn Bufka, PhD. “Recuerde que lo importante no es la magnitud del cambio, sino el hecho de reconocer que el cambio en el estilo de vida es importante y trabajar para lograrlo, paso a paso”.
Aquí hay algunos consejos para que sus resoluciones se mantengan, de la Asociación Americana de Psicología, así como otras fuentes:
No empiece la primera semana
La primera semana de enero usualmente nos encuentra en nuestro momento más cansado, que viene de las vacaciones de alimentación intensa, estilos de vida sedentarios, consumo de alcohol más intenso de lo normal y, a veces, desfase horario si viajábamos para visitar a familiares o amigos. Es por eso que comenzar sus resoluciones tan pronto como llega enero puede no ser buena idea, y sería mejor esperar unos días para que sus niveles de energía vuelvan a la normalidad.
Además, no empiece un lunes
Comenzar la dieta y el ejercicio el lunes son tan antiguos como los calendarios, y la tasa de fracaso tan alta como las expectativas para el nuevo año. Poner en marcha todas sus resoluciones un lunes no solo supone una gran presión para usted, sino que también puede actuar en contra de sus mejores intenciones, ya que tendrá que lidiar no solo con su nueva rutina, sino también con una nueva semana laboral, lo que podría ser muy estresante Establezca sus metas a lo largo de la semana para que mire sus nuevos hábitos saludables con entusiasmo en lugar de temor.
Estos próximos consejos vienen directamente de la APA:
Empiece pequeño
Haz las resoluciones que creas que puedes mantener. Si, por ejemplo, su objetivo es hacer ejercicio con más frecuencia, programe tres o cuatro días a la semana en el gimnasio en lugar de siete. Si desea comer de manera más saludable, intente reemplazar el postre por algo que disfrute, como la fruta o el yogur, en lugar de ver su dieta como una forma de castigo.
Cambie un comportamiento a la vez
Los comportamientos no saludables se desarrollan a lo largo del tiempo. Por lo tanto, reemplazar los comportamientos no saludables por otros saludables requiere tiempo. No se sienta abrumado y piense que tiene que volver a evaluar todo en su vida. En su lugar, trabaja para cambiar una cosa a la vez.
Hable al respecto
Comparta sus experiencias con familiares y amigos. Tener a alguien con quien compartir sus luchas y éxitos hace que su viaje a un estilo de vida más saludable sea mucho más fácil y menos intimidante.
No se castigue
La perfección es inalcanzable. Recuerde que los pequeños errores al alcanzar sus metas son completamente normales y están bien. No se rinda por completo porque se comió un brownie y rompió su dieta, o se saltó el gimnasio durante una semana porque estaba ocupado. Todo el mundo tiene altibajos; resuelve recuperarte de tus errores y volver al camino.