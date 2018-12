Huawei CFO Meng Wenzhou arrested in Canada

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested in Canada and is facing extradition to the United States.

Meng Wenzhou, also known as Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, was apprehended in Vancouver on December 1, according to Canadian Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod. Meng also serves as deputy chairwoman of Huawei’s board. She’s the daughter of Huawei founder Sen Zhengfei.

McLeon said in a statement that Meng “is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday.”

CNN reports that a publication ban was granted to Meng after a judge agreed to bar both police and prosecutors from releasing information about the case.

The US Justice Department wants her extradition as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a law enforcement official.

A Huawei spokesperson said Meng was detained in Canada when transferring flights. The company said she faces unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York. According to a Wall Street Journal report in April, the US Justice Department was investigating whether Huawei violated US sanctions on Iran.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng,” the spokesperson said. “The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion. Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU”.