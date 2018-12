Huawei’s CFO faces fraud charges over Iran

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tele-communications giant Huawei, is facing fraud charges relating to alleged sanctions-breaking dealings with Iran, a Canadian court has heard.

Details of the charges were revealed when a publication ban was lifted by a judge in Vancouver.

Meng is the daughter of Huawei’s founder, and also acts as deputy chairwoman. She was arrested in Vancouver on Saturday when changing flights. She is wanted for extradition by the United States.

The company has denied any wrongdoing and claims it has always respected the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

The court is deciding whether or not to allow bail.