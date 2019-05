Humans “threaten 1 million species with extinction”, according to new UN report

One million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction, according to a new United Nations report.

According to the brief, 40-page “summary for policymakers,” which was published today at a meeting in Paris, nature everywhere is declining at a speed never before seen and our need for ever more food and energy are the main drivers.

The study offers a silver lining by saying that these trends can be halted, but it will take “transformative change” in every aspect of how humans interact with nature.

The report says that humans are ravaging every ecosystem, from bees that pollinate crops, to forests that hold back flood waters.

The BBC informs that the report, compiled by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) was three years in the making and drew on 15,000 reference materials. The complete report is 1,800 pages long.

Dr. Kate Brauman, from the University of Minnesota and coordinating lead author of the assessment said: “We have documented a really unprecedented decline in biodiversity and nature, this is completely different than anything we’ve seen in human history in terms of the rate of decline and the scale of the threat.”

The assessment also found that soils are being degraded as never before, reducing the productivity of the land surface of the Earth by 23%.