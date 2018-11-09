Hundreds gather for #ProtectMueller protest in St. Louis

Hundreds of protestors gathered in St. Louis downtown to protest President Donald Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions and voice their support for the continuation and protection of the Special Counsel’s investigation now that the interim attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, has voiced his opposition to Mueller’s probe.
The protest was one of many across the country. St. Louis activists gathered in Kiener Plaza on Thursday evening.
According to patch.com, Greg Magarian, a constitutional law professor at Washington University, was one of the night’s featured speakers. He said he had thought something like this might happen since the summer.
“I guess Trump’s a little predictable. All too predictable and here we are,” he told the crowd of over 200 people.
Outgoing state Rep. Stacey Newman, whose district includes parts of St. Louis County, and her recently-elected successor, Ian Mackey, also took the podium.
“You guys all know the reason that we’re standing out here tonight is because we actually believe in the rule of law, right? And we have a president who does not. This is enough. This is not the country that we want to live in,” Newman said.
Cientos se reúnen para protesta de #ProtectMueller en St. Louis
Cientos de manifestantes se reunieron en el centro de St. Louis para protestar por el despido de Jeff Sessions por parte del presidente Donald Trump y expresar su apoyo a la continuación y protección de la investigación del Fiscal Especial ahora que el fiscal general interino, Matthew Whitaker, ha expresado su oposición a la investigación de Robert Mueller.
La protesta fue una de muchas en todo el país. Activistas de San Luis se reunieron en Kiener Plaza el jueves por la noche.
Según patch.com, Greg Magarian, profesor de derecho constitucional en la Universidad de Washington, fue uno de los oradores destacados de la noche. Dijo que había pensado que algo como esto podría suceder desde el verano.
“Supongo que Trump es un poco predecible. Todo demasiado predecible y aquí estamos”, dijo a la multitud de más de 200 personas.
La representante estatal saliente Stacey Newman, cuyo distrito incluye partes del condado de St. Louis, y su sucesor recientemente elegido, Ian Mackey, también subieron al podio.
“Todos ustedes saben que la razón por la que estamos aquí esta noche es porque realmente creemos en el estado de derecho, ¿verdad? Y tenemos un presidente que no lo tiene. Esto es suficiente. Este no es el país en el que queremos vivir”, dijo Newman.