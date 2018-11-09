Hundreds gather for #ProtectMueller protest in St. Louis

Hundreds of protestors gathered in St. Louis downtown to protest President Donald Trump’s firing of Jeff Sessions and voice their support for the continuation and protection of the Special Counsel’s investigation now that the interim attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, has voiced his opposition to Mueller’s probe.

The protest was one of many across the country. St. Louis activists gathered in Kiener Plaza on Thursday evening.

According to patch.com, Greg Magarian, a constitutional law professor at Washington University, was one of the night’s featured speakers. He said he had thought something like this might happen since the summer.

“I guess Trump’s a little predictable. All too predictable and here we are,” he told the crowd of over 200 people.

Outgoing state Rep. Stacey Newman, whose district includes parts of St. Louis County, and her recently-elected successor, Ian Mackey, also took the podium.

“You guys all know the reason that we’re standing out here tonight is because we actually believe in the rule of law, right? And we have a president who does not. This is enough. This is not the country that we want to live in,” Newman said.