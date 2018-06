Hurricane Bud becomes category 4, then weakens to category 3 again

Hurricane Bud became a Category 4 early Tuesday after strengthening in the Pacific Ocean, more than 200 miles off the coast of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. A few hours later, it weakened again to category 3.

The hurricane has been making its way up the Mexican Pacific coast during the last few days, reaching winds of 130 miles per hour, but the Hurricane Center reported that by the time it touches land on the Baja California peninsula, it will have downgraded to a tropical storm. No coastal warnings have been issued.

Bud is expected to reach land late on Thursday as it moves towards the northwest at around 7 mph. Through Thursday, the storm is expected to pour rainfall of 3 to 6 inches across much of southwestern Mexico, with up to 10 inches in some areas.

The Hurricane Center said Bud is currently centered at about 325 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, at the peninsula’s southern tip.

Forecasters expect cooler waters to slow down Bud before it reaches resorts in Baja California’s southernmost beaches.

“Further weakening, possibly rapid at times, is expected during the next 48 hours, and Bud is forecast to weaken below hurricane intensity by Wednesday night,” the center said.