Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

Category-1 Hurricane Florence made landfall in the state of North Carolina early on Friday, ripping apart buildings and killing its first victims.

A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first fatalities from the hurricane, police said Friday.

Al Jazeera reports that Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 am local time at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the center of the hurricane moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

“The worst of the storm is not yet here, but these are the early warnings of the days to come,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters just before the hurricane made landfall. “Surviving this storm will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense and patience.”

Forecasters are worried about Florence’s behavior, as they said that it’s not acting like a normal hurricane.

“Hurricanes normally come in and they go inland, which sucks the power out of them as they go over the land. This one is set to linger right where it is for at least 48 hours,” said Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher.

Winds extended 130 km from its center, which bent trees towards the ground and raindrops flew sideways.

