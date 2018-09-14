Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

Category-1 Hurricane Florence made landfall in the state of North Carolina early on Friday, ripping apart buildings and killing its first victims.
A mother and her infant were killed when a tree fell on their house in Wilmington, North Carolina, the first fatalities from the hurricane, police said Friday.
Al Jazeera reports that Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 am local time at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the center of the hurricane moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.
“The worst of the storm is not yet here, but these are the early warnings of the days to come,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told reporters just before the hurricane made landfall. “Surviving this storm will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense and patience.”
Forecasters are worried about Florence’s behavior, as they said that it’s not acting like a normal hurricane.
“Hurricanes normally come in and they go inland, which sucks the power out of them as they go over the land. This one is set to linger right where it is for at least 48 hours,” said Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher.
Winds extended 130 km from its center, which bent trees towards the ground and raindrops flew sideways.
Wilmington Police confirmed the first two casualties of the hurricane through their Twitter account. “WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries.”+
Huracán Florence toca tierra en Carolina del Norte
El huracán de categoría 1 Florence tocó tierra en el estado de Carolina del Norte el viernes temprano, destruyendo edificios y matando a sus primeras víctimas.
Una madre y su bebé murieron cuando un árbol cayó en su casa en Wilmington, Carolina del Norte, convirtiéndolos en las primeras víctimas mortales del huracán, dijo la policía el viernes.
Al Jazeera informa que Florence tocó tierra como un huracán de categoría 1 a las 7:15 a.m. hora local en Wrightsville Beach, unas millas al este de Wilmington, mientras el centro del huracán se trasladaba a la costa, dijo el Centro Nacional de Huracanes.
“Lo peor de la tormenta aún no ha llegado, pero estas son las primeras advertencias de los días venideros”, dijo a periodistas el gobernador de Carolina del Norte, Roy Cooper, justo antes de que el huracán tocara tierra. “Sobrevivir a esta tormenta será una prueba de resistencia, trabajo en equipo, sentido común y paciencia”.
Los meteorólogos están preocupados por el comportamiento de Florence, ya que dijeron que no está actuando como un huracán normal.
“Los huracanes normalmente entran y se dirigen hacia el interior, lo que les quita el poder a medida que avanzan sobre la tierra. Este está programado para permanecer allí donde está durante al menos 48 horas”, dijo Andy Gallacher de Al Jazeera.
Los vientos se extendieron 130 km desde su centro, los cuales doblaron árboles hacia el suelo y gotas de lluvia volaron hacia los lados.
La policía de Wilmington confirmó las dos primeras víctimas del huracán a través de su cuenta de Twitter. “WPD puede confirmar las dos primeras muertes del huracán #Florence en Wilmington. Una madre y su bebé murieron cuando cayó un árbol en su casa. El padre fue transportado a NHRMC con heridas”.