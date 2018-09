Hurricane Florence to impact United States East Coast

More than 1 million people have been evacuated form their homes along the U.S. southeast coast as Hurricane Florence is set to impact the United States.

Florence, a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 miles per hour, is reported to be the most powerful storm to threaten the Carolinas in nearly three decades. It is expected to make landfall on Friday, most likely in North Carolina near the South Carolina border, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed declarations of emergency on Tuesday for both North Carolina and South Carolina, as reported by the Economic Times.

Jeff Byard, associate administrator for response and recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Agency said: “This storm is not going to be a glancing blow. This storm is going to be a direct hit on our coast.”

“We are planning for devastation,” Byard added.

The storm was about 905 miles from Cape Fear, North Carolina, at 11 a.m Tuesday.

Residents boarded up their homes and were evacuated as highways cleared traffic on major roadways to speed the evacuation.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said at a news conference on Tuesday: “This is still a very dangerous storm. We must take it very seriously. We are in a very deadly and important game of chess with Hurricane Florence.”

Duke University, in Durham, North Carolina, said classes would be canceled after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, joining colleges statewide making similar plans.