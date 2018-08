Hurricane John threatens Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Hurricane John is expected to impact Mexico’s Pacific Coast this week. Heavy rainfall is expected in souther Baja California into Tuesday evening.

The hurricane absorbed former tropical storm Ileana, and is expected to continue strengthening into a power hurricane as it tracks parallel to the Mexico coastline into Friday.

John is expected to carry sustained winds of over 200 km/h (125 mph). However, as AccuWeather reports, the cyclone will remain offshore and bring no risk for damaging winds to Mexico through Friday.

John will still pose a risk to life as it will produce dangerous seas and surf along southern- and western-facing coasts of Baja California from Wednesday into Friday.

The storm will weaken as it continues to the northwest, passing west of Baja California late this week, and reaches the southern shore of California.