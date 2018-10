Hurricane Michael about to make landfall in Florida

Category 4 Hurricane Michael is about to make landfall as the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history.

Michael’s center was only 15 miles from shore at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, and was about to make landfall between St. Vincent Island and Panama City, the National Hurricane Center Said.

Gov. Rick Scott said earlier on Wednesday: “This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century. Hurricane Michael is upon us, and now is the time to seek refuge.”

Fox 2 reports that streets were already flooding shorty after noon in the Panhandle city of Apalachicola. In Panama City Beach, video showed a new construction collapsing in high winds in the morning.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Michael’s center had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, and was about 15 miles west-southwest of Mexico Beach, Florida.

Some 4.2 million people were under hurricane warnings in Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend regions, along with parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia. The warnings cover 21 million people in several states.

CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray said that the storm is “going to knock down a lot of trees, say, in the Tallahassee area, all of these areas inland. It’s going to be big problems… as far as the wind goes, and then coastal storm surge.”