Hurricane Michael leaves at least 11 dead

Search and rescue teams looked for bodies through Mexico Beach, Florida, on Friday, as more deaths were reported in Virginia, 600 miles from where Hurricane Michael, one of the deadliest in history, made landfall on Wednesday.

ABC Philadelphia reports that Michael was so powerful that it remained a hurricane for 12 hours after making landfall in Mexico Beach, and thrashed the Carolinas and Virginia as it grew stronger over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would eventually menace Britain with tropical-storm force winds.

Authorities have reported 11 deaths as of Friday, while more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas were without power.

One of the places hit the hardest was Panama City, Florida, where no property was left undamaged. Downed power lines and twisted street signs lay all around. Hundreds of cars had broken windows, and patients had to be moved out of hurricane-damaged hospitals and nursing homes.

Prior to the hurricane making landfall, more than 375,000 people had been ordered to evacuate, but many ignored the warning. Florida officials said that 285 people defied a mandatory evacuation order in Mexico Beach.

Now, authorities have the difficult task of accounting for those who stayed behind. National Guard troops found 20 survivors initially on Wednesday night, but the fate of many residents is still unknown.