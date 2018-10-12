Hurricane Michael officially stronger than Katrina at landfall; Trump calls it “unbelievably destructive”

Hurricane Michael will go down in hurricane history as more powerful at landfall than notorious past monsters such as Katrina or Andrew.

When measured by its barometric pressure of 919 millibars, Michael was the third-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the United States, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who explains that a “millibar” is how meteorologists determine barometric pressure. The lower the number, the stronger the storm.

The only other two hurricanes stronger were the “Labor Day” hurricane, which battered the Florida Keys in 1935, and Hurricane Camille, which slammed into the Gulf Coast in 1969, as USA Today reports.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, president Donald Trump called Michael an “unbelievably destructive, powerful” storm. “We’ve not seen destruction like that in a long time,” Trump said at a bill signing.

The only silver lining, the president said was that “it went though Florida very, very quickly. It didn’t linger.”

Trump added that his administration is doing a great job at managing the disaster response.

“We’re getting tremendous marks for the job that we did.”