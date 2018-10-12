Hurricane Michael officially stronger than Katrina at landfall; Trump calls it “unbelievably destructive”

Hurricane Michael will go down in hurricane history as more powerful at landfall than notorious past monsters such as Katrina or Andrew.
When measured by its barometric pressure of 919 millibars, Michael was the third-strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the United States, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, who explains that a “millibar” is how meteorologists determine barometric pressure. The lower the number, the stronger the storm.
The only other two hurricanes stronger were the “Labor Day” hurricane, which battered the Florida Keys in 1935, and Hurricane Camille, which slammed into the Gulf Coast in 1969, as USA Today reports.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, president Donald Trump called Michael an “unbelievably destructive, powerful” storm. “We’ve not seen destruction like that in a long time,” Trump said at a bill signing.
The only silver lining, the president said was that “it went though Florida very, very quickly. It didn’t linger.”
Trump added that his administration is doing a great job at managing the disaster response.
“We’re getting tremendous marks for the job that we did.”
Huracán Michael oficialmente más fuerte que Katrina al tocar tierra; Trump lo llama “increíblemente destructivo”
El huracán Michael pasará a la historia de los huracanes como más poderoso al tocar tierra que los monstruos pasados notorios como Katrina o Andrew.
Cuando se midió por su presión barométrica de 919 milibares, Michael fue el tercer huracán más fuerte en tocar tierra en los Estados Unidos, según el meteorólogo de la Universidad Estatal de Colorado Phil Klotzbach, quien explica que un “milibar” es cómo los meteorólogos determinan la presión barométrica. Cuanto menor sea el número, más fuerte será la tormenta.
Los otros dos huracanes más fuertes fueron el huracán “Día del Trabajo”, que azotó los Cayos de Florida en 1935, y el huracán Camille, que azotó la Costa del Golfo en 1969, como informa USA Today.
Mientras tanto, el jueves por la mañana, el presidente Donald Trump dijo que Michael era una tormenta “increíblemente destructiva y poderosa”. “No hemos visto una destrucción como esa en mucho tiempo”, dijo Trump en una firma de ley.
El único aspecto positivo, dijo el presidente, fue que “se fue a Florida muy, muy rápidamente. No se demoró”.
Trump agregó que su administración está haciendo un gran trabajo en la gestión de la respuesta al desastre.
“Estamos obteniendo tremendas calificaciones por el trabajo que hicimos”.