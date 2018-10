Hurricane Michael strengthens, rushes towards Florida

Hurricane Michael grew stronger Tuesday on its way to Florida’s Gulf Coast, gaining Category 2 status.

The National Hurricane Center said that Michael could make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Panama City, 100 miles west of Tallahassee, as a Category 3 storm with torrential rains and sustained winds of up to 120 mph.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades. It will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous. You cannot hide from this storm,” said Gov. Rick Scott.

USA Today reports that as of 2 p.m., Michael was moving north at 12 mph about 310 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The wind speed was just 1 mph short of Category 3 status.

The governor has declared a state of emergency for 35 counties.

Evacuations were ordered in parts of 10 counties and more than 100,000 people were ordered out of low-lying communities, including many in Bay County.